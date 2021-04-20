Bill seeks to end pistol purchase permits from NC sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina would end the long practice of sheriffs issuing permits to county residents before they can purchase handguns in a measure recommended on Tuesday by a House judiciary committee.
During the pistol purchase permit process, which dates back to 1919, a sheriff decides whether an applicant is of good moral character, plans to use the weapon for a lawful purpose and conducts a criminal background check. People convicted of felonies and other crimes can't be issued permits.