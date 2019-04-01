Bill requiring sheriffs' cooperation with ICE advances

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation to force all North Carolina sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents who ask that defendants in jails be held is soon heading to the House floor.

On a divided voice vote, the House Rules Committee voted on Monday for the measure that Speaker Tim Moore and other Republicans support.

The bill responds to decisions by recently elected Democratic sheriffs not to accept Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. These documents request that suspects be held up to 48 hours on belief they are in the country unlawfully so agents can pick them up.

New Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden no longer honors detainers and has ended participation in ICE's 287(g) program. He attended Monday's committee meeting. He says lawmakers are trying to strip constitutional law enforcement powers of sheriffs.