Bill aims to fix unemployment issues laid bare by pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crystal Clifton, a former restaurant worker in southwest Virginia, waited 10 months for the state to review whether she was entitled to unemployment benefits.
Clifton, 55, says she applied last March, when coronavirus-related shutdowns first began impacting Virginia. She received benefits until May, when she declined her boss's request to return to work. She felt it was unsafe to go back because she has hypertension and stage two chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which make her vulnerable to the virus and almost incapable of breathing while wearing a mask to protect against it.