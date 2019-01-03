Bill addresses cost of air ambulance service in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill has been proposed that seeks to protect injured Wyoming workers from expensive air ambulance charges.

The proposed legislation offered through the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee would be limited to state workers' compensation claims.

Under the proposal, air ambulance companies could either accept roughly double the Medicare rate from the state, or they could accept a smaller amount and then bill the injured worker for the remaining sum, which is known as balanced billing.

Gillette Republican Rep. Eric Barlow tells the Casper Star-Tribune that the first option would be quicker and provide more certainty for the air ambulance companies and would help keep injured workers from facing significant bills.

Barlow said another bill was being drafted to expand similar protections to all Wyoming residents.

