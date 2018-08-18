Bikes now allowed on board New Haven-to-Springfield trains

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bicyclists can now catch a ride on the commuter rail line linking New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has begun allowing bikes on board the CTrail Hartford Line trains. The new move comes in response to customer requests and outreach from the bicycle advocate community.

The state agency says it conducted an analysis and determined that bicycles can be safely stored on the trains.

Paul Hammer, the past president of the Connecticut Bicycle Coalition, says cyclists throughout the state are welcoming the new policy. He says it extends the range for car-free travel in the state.

DOT is working with Amtrak to potentially expand the program to its Hartford Line trains as well. Those trains can currently accommodate only collapsible bikes.