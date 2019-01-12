Bike-sharing coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A highly anticipated bike share program in Baton Rouge is closer to a reality.

Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says the bikes should be up and ready to ride by March.

WAFB-TV reports East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in late September that Gotcha was selected to launch the city's first public bike share program. The launch would be an effort for the city to provide more transportation alternatives to citizens.

Five hundred GPS-enabled e-bikes will be installed in 50 different locations, including at Louisiana State University, Southern University, City Park and the Baton Rouge Lakes.

Rhoer says he hopes the bikes will eventually be set up in residential areas too.

Riders will have the ability to locate and reserve the self-pedaling bikes through Gotcha's app.

