Bike ride to start in Gaylordsville

The New Milford River Trail Association will hold a bike ride Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. starting in Gaylordsville.

All levels of riders of all ages are invited to meet at the George Washington Plaza on Route 7.

The approximately 14-mile, round-trip ride will take cyclists to Kent through mostly backroads, with a stop at the Kent Coffee and Chocolate.

Riders are asked to bring a bike, helmet and water bottle. Social distancing will be required.

For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.