Bijoor, Minor to visit Hickory Stick

Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will present two book signings and one book discussion in the coming days.

Author and entrepreneur Mona Bijoor will discuss and sign her new book “Startups and Downs: The Secrets of Resilient Entrepreneurs” with guest speaker Suzie Paxton Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Together, along with an educator, they will discuss how to apply the secrets of resilient entrepreneurs to children.

Legendary children’s book illustrator Wendell Minor will sign copies of his newest book, “Hi, I’m Norman,” at the shop Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

The biography of Norman Rockwell was written by Robert Burleigh for young readers.

Many of Minor’s other books will also be available for signing at the 2 Green Hill Road shop.