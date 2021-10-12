Big picture, big data: Swiss unveil VR software of universe JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 8:40 a.m.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The final frontier has rarely seemed closer than this — at least virtually.
Researchers at one of Switzerland’s top universities are releasing open-source beta software on Tuesday that allows for virtual visits through the cosmos including up to the International Space Station, past the Moon, Saturn or exoplanets, over galaxies and well beyond.