Big names weigh in on final unresolved US Senate election

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump is repeating his support of an appointed Republican senator from Mississippi who is engaged in an intense campaign to remain in office.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Mike Espy in a Nov. 27 runoff in the final unresolved U.S. Senate race this year.

Trump tweeted Monday: "@cindyhydesmith loves Mississippi and our Great U.S.A."

The president will hold two rallies in Mississippi the evening before the election.

Democrats seen as potential 2020 presidential candidates are campaigning for Espy, who's a former U.S. agriculture secretary. Sen. Kamala Harris of California was in Mississippi on Saturday and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is appearing Monday.

Hyde-Smith was appointed to serve temporarily when Republican Sen. Thad Cochran retired in April. The runoff winner gets the final two years of the term.