Big annual farmers market planned in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The annual Winter Blues Farmer's Market event is set to return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center later this month, officials said Tuesday.

The market is scheduled to run at the convention center on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. The free event features more than 50 local food producers and is sponsored by the state agriculture department and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center.

“The Winter Blues Market is a great opportunity for consumers to access high-quality, locally produced products while supporting the state’s agricultural community,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

Vendors will be selling breads, fresh meats, preserves, indoor-grown produce, candies and other home goods.

The market runs in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, which provides courses on agricultural techniques and other topics for food producers.