Big Soo Terminal in Sioux City cited for March worker death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A workplace safety agency has cited transportation hub Big Soo Terminal in northwestern Iowa for a March incident that killed an employee.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found three serious violations following an investigation into the March 28 death of 42-year-old Brian McCormick, a warehouseman and maintenance technician.

McCormick was engaged in a switching operation with train cars when he was struck and killed by an unmanned rail car.

OSHA cited Big Soo for allowing employees on the rail car platform as rail cars were moving, letting employees move rail cars with the bucket of pay loader and not providing a derailer or bump block for rail cars.

Big Soo Terminal president Doug Palmer said Friday that the company had met with OSHA to discuss steps moving forward.

