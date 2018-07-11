Big Jeep Thing set at park

Harrybrooke Park on Still River Drive in New Milford will play host to the Big Jeep Thing July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of Aug. 5 is planned.

All Jeeps are welcome to participate in the event sponsored by Wetmore’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

Pre-registration is $15 per vehicle and is available at www.wetmoresonline.com.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded, and food and drinks will be available.

Representatives from the VCA will offer face painting and have its Paint the People Jeep on site and ready for handprints.

Admission to the event is free, with proceeds from the event to benefit the park.