Big Island's west side sees less rain than normal

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Much of the Big Island's west side experienced drier conditions than normal last month while the island's east side was wetter.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the National Weather Service's June rainfall report indicates the Kona coffee belt had unusually dry conditions during the time of year when the west side should experience an uptick in rainfall.

Weather service hydrologist Kevin Kodama says the dry conditions might be an effect of the erupting Kilauea volcano. He says more volcanic air pollution vog is being produced, causing rainfall to decrease.

Bill Myers, general manager of Heavenly Hawaiian Kona Coffee Farms in Holualoa, says the company's upper farm had plenty of rain but the lower-elevation farm is lacking. He says the company is adapting by upgrading its irrigation system.

