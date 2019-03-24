‘Big Fish’ to open at Shepaug

Shepaug Dramatics in Washington will stage its production of “Big Fish” at Shepaug Valley School April 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m.

The play is based on Daniel Wallace's 1998 novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions.”

The musical has been compared to The Wizard of Oz, The Odyssey and Music Man.

The story which features flashbacks and tall tales that come to life quickly caught the attention of American screenwriter John August who adapted the novel for the 2003 film “Big Fish.”

In 2013, August brought the story to Broadway with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The Broadway production ran for more than 100 performances in 2013.

The all-student cast and crew will feature a combination of solo and ensemble performances with direction by Timothy DeRosa and choreography by Rebecca Rasmussen.

“Big Fish is a moving, indelible story that recounts a father's fantastical and quirky tall tales he tells to his son, his wife, and anyone who is willing to listen,” Rosa said.

“Rebecca and I are thrilled to be working with this dedicated group of students who have been recognized for excellence in high school Theatre at the annual Halo awards ceremony produced by Seven Angels Theatre.”

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, senior citizens and veterans, with proceeds to be used for future productions of Shepaug Dramatics. T

hey may be purchased through the box office at the 159 South St. school by calling 860-717-2444.