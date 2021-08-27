Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths ROBERT BURNS, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 12:48 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
Speaking with emotion from the White House, Biden said the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for the Thursday attacks that killed the Americans and many more Afghan civilians. He said there was no evidence they colluded with the Taliban, who now control the country.
ROBERT BURNS, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MATTHEW LEE