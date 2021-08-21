Biden vows to evacuate all Americans - and Afghan helpers ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ROBERT BURNS, JAMES LAPORTA and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press Aug. 20, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 12:03 a.m.
1 of8 President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at left. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command assists evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) calm infants during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps vi AP) Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken listen. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, evacuees load on to a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too — as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.
Biden’s promises came Friday as thousands more Americans and others seeking to escape the Taliban struggled to get past crushing crowds, Taliban airport checkpoints and sometimes-insurmountable U.S. bureaucracy.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ROBERT BURNS, JAMES LAPORTA and ZEKE MILLER