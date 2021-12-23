Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2021 Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 5:04 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to block imports from China's Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without forced labor, the latest in a series of intensifying U.S. penalties against the Asian power for alleged abuses.
The measure had to overcome some initial hesitation from the White House, as well as corporate opposition, to win final passage last week in the Senate, following earlier House passage. Biden also signed a separate bill Thursday funding research into a cure for Lou Gehrig's disease.
