Biden says federal investments can prolong economic growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a Wednesday deadline for a procedural vote to begin debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the details of which are still being worked out as senators wrangle over how to pay for the new spending in the $1 trillion package of highway, water system and other public works projects.