Biden nominates 3 to Fed board, including first Black woman

Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will nominate three people for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, including former Fed official Sarah Bloom Raskin for the top regulatory slot, and Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor.

Biden is also nominating Phillip Jefferson, an economist, dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina, and a former Fed researcher, according to a person familiar with the decision Thursday who was not authorized to speak on the record. The three nominations will have to be approved by the Senate.