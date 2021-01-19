Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them? WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 12:35 a.m.
1 of2 FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Warm Springs, Ga. President-elect Joe Biden has evoked Franklin Delano Roosevelt in promising a remaking of America unseen since the New Deal. Pledging to emulate some of the loftiest reforms in the nation’s history has left him with towering promises to keep. And Biden hopes to deliver against the backdrop of the pandemic and searing national division. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Warm Springs, Ga. President-elect Joe Biden has evoked Franklin Delano Roosevelt in promising a remaking of America unseen since the New Deal. Pledging to emulate some of the loftiest reforms in the nation’s history has left him with towering promises to keep. And Biden hopes to deliver against the backdrop of the pandemic and searing national division. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Back when the election was tightening and just a week away, Joe Biden went big.
He flew to Warm Springs, the Georgia town whose thermal waters once brought Franklin Delano Roosevelt comfort from polio, and pledged a restitching of America's economic and policy fabric unseen since FDR's New Deal.