Biden coming to Heitkamp's aid with kickoff of state tour

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp next week as she kicks off a five-day statewide tour.

Biden will help launch the tour in Fargo on Thursday. Heitkamp's campaign says the tour will hit more than 20 communities and cover more than 2,000 miles.

Heitkamp is facing Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer in a race seen as critical for control of the closely divided Senate.

Biden also helped Heitkamp in March when he headlined the North Dakota Democratic convention in Grand Forks.