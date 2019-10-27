Biden: Kushner has no 'credentials' for White House post

Joe Biden is criticizing President Donald Trump for giving his daughter and son-in-law positions in the White House.

Separately, the Democratic presidential hopeful is blasting social media giant Facebook for allowing the Trump campaign to distribute online ads framing Biden as corrupt because of work his son Hunter did in Ukraine when the elder Biden was vice president.

Biden made the statements in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday on CBS. Biden calls Trump's attack ad a "flat lie." At least one television network has refused to air it.

The former vice president tells CBS he doesn't like "going after" politicians' children. But he says none of his children will work in the White House, as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner do.