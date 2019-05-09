Betting predictions to be part of Fox Sports analysis

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fox Sports viewers tuning in to broadcasts this fall will not only see the game, but also will get betting predictions.

The network announced a partnership Wednesday night with the parent company of the PokerStars online gambling giant.

Fox Sports is buying just under 5% of The Stars Group for about $236 million. Both companies will offer real-money sports betting this fall in states where it is legal and they are licensed.

The Stars Group says it has market access through licensing in 13 states, and is seeking licensing in others.

The network has the option to acquire half of the Stars Group's U.S. business within 10 years.