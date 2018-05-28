Bethel communities to lose electricity if they don't upgrade

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A letter from the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative has warned Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta residents that they won't have electricity if they don't repair their aging electric equipment soon.

The residents must pay for the repairs themselves. The utility is only responsible for connecting the wires to the home or business and does not have funds available to help subsidize repairs, KYUK-AM reported March 25.

At least 450 Bethel residents have received a letter, but the utility said a "few hundred" more were sent to most of the 58 communities that it serves.

Residents who received a letter have until Aug. 15 to repair their equipment.

Utility CEO Meera Kohler said that the cooperative is required to shut off outdated power sources due to federal standards.

Most of the repairs mean installing ground rods or replacing a meter base. It can cost as little as $25 for a new ground rod or as much as $500 for a new meter base, KYUK-AM reported.

The utility advises customers to contact an electrician for the repairs instead of doing it themselves.

