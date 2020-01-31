https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Best-of-the-Best-businesses-15011106.php
‘Best of the Best’ businesses
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development held its first annual New Milford's Best of the Best Awards Dinner Jan. 23 at 19 Main in New Milford. New Milford Hospital/Nuvance Health was presented the award for Economic Development Project of the Year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation was given the award for Employer of the Year and Hal Fischel, The Bleachery and Fischel Properties was presented the award for Partner of the Year.
