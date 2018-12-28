‘Best of Baroque’ concerts on tap

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will ring in the New Year with its annual “Best of Baroque” concerts Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. at Christ Church on Quaker Hill in Pawling, N.Y., and Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Kent.

The concerts will feature works by masters of the Baroque era played by chamber music artists.

The program will include music for harpsichord, flute and strings by Bach, Telemann and Vivaldi.

Performers are SCE Artistic Director and cellist Eliot Bailen, Susan Rotholz on flute, Gerard Reuter on oboe, Michael Roth on violin, and Benjamin Hochman on piano.

Both concerts will be followed by an informal reception with the musicians.

Performances at St. Andrew’s Church at the corner of routes 7 and 341 are presented in conjunction with the church’s Music in the Nave series.

General admission is $30. Tickets for students and seniors are $25. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free with the purchase of a paid ticket.

Tickets are available at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org, at the door and by calling 860-355-5930.