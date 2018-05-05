Bernalillo County deputy among injured in 3-vehicle wreck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be involved in a wrong-way three-vehicle wreck that injured a deputy and three other people.

The Sheriff's Office say the deputy's vehicle was struck head-on early Saturday morning by a vehicle that was being driven westbound in eastbound lanes of Rio Bravo Boulevard by a 17-year-old boy and that the wrong-way vehicle also struck a third vehicle.

The office says the driver of the wrong-way vehicle has severe injuries while a 16-year-old girl who was his passenger has no-life threatening injuries.

The injuries to the deputy and the driver of the third vehicle also are described as non-life threatening.

The wreck occurred near the Rio Grande.