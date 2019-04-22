Berman to discuss cyberbullying

New Milford Public Library will present a program about cyberbullying and suicide May 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Debra Berman, a local mom and educator, will discuss her daughter, Alexa, who was born in Russia and adopted by the Bermans.

When she entered eighth grade, she was ostracized by several girls who had formerly been close friends and she became the subject of continuous cyberbullying.

Three days before her daughter was to start high school, she took her own life.

The adult program is also open to students in seventh grade and older. Caregivers and all who work with children, especially teens, are encouraged to attend.

Students under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at 860-355-1191, ext. 2 or online at newmilfordlibrary.org.