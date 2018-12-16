Berkshire County town to name bridge after soldier

DALTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town is moving closer to naming a bridge in honor of a soldier and native son who died in Afghanistan.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that residents of Dalton in a special town meeting recently approved naming the bridge after Spc. Mitchell Daehling.

Notice of the vote will be sent to the Legislature, where state Rep. Paul Mark has already submitted a request for the honor. The town Select Board had already endorsed the plan.

The 24-year-old Daehling was killed in May 2013 when enemy forces attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device. He was a 2006 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School who left behind his parents and a wife.

Town Manager Kenneth Walto says the town wants to dedicate the bridge in June.