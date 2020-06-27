Berkeley joins staff at Marvelwood School

The Marvelwood School in Kent has announced that renowned director Michael Berkeley has joined the faculty as musical director of the performing arts department.

In addition to teaching music performance, beginner and intermediate piano, studio voice, songwriting and music theory, he will lead musical groups including choir and various ensembles.

Berkeley directed/musical directed more than 30 shows for TriArts Sharon Playhouse, in Sharon, serving as resident musical director and then as artistic director for many years.

Recent credits include musical directing “The Full Monty” at the Warner Theatre and “Billy Elliot” at the Thomaston Opera House and directing “The Music Man” and “Rip! The Musical” at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, N.Y., and “Follies” and “Hello, Dolly!” at the Warner Theatre.

Additional musical directing credits include other theaters in Connecticut New York, Michigan, Florida, Minnesota and Virginia.

His musical direction and conducting have taken him around the world, including the Far East tour of South Pacific and the U.S./Canadian Tour of “Joseph” with Donny Osmond.

Berkeley has spent many years as an equity actor, having appeared on stages across the country.

A member of the BMI-Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and ASCAP Composers Workshop, Berkeley created musical arrangements for the critically-acclaimed Irving Berlin revue “I Love A Piano,” co-created and written with Ray Roderick, represented by Rodgers & Hammerstein Theatricals through Concord Music.

He has also served as director, musical director, and arranger for “Potential Unlimited,” a series of concerts at the Bardavon Theatre in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. celebrating the musical talents of performers with developmental disabilities.

As an educator, he has worked extensively with youth theatre programs, teaching workshops, serving as an artist-in-residence and director/musical director, and was recognized as a "Huffington Post Greatest Person of the Day" for his work with students.

In 2004, he helped establish the musical theatre program at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village, where he has directed/musical directed the annual musical.

His original youth musicals,” Imagine That! and Off The Wall” are licensed through Miracle Or 2 Theatrical Licensing.

He is currently working on several musicals, including “Rip van Winkle: The Musical.”