Benefit for Little Britches scheduled for Sept. 29

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury will hold its second annual Little Britches’ Boots & Britches Ball Sept. 29.

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bridgewater Pavilion on Sarah Sanford Road East in Bridgewater.

The event will benefit Little Britches Therapeutic Riding, a local nonprofit that helps kids and adults with special needs discover their strengths though horseback riding.

“Last year’s Boots and Britches Ball was a first for us, and we were thrilled with its success—about 150 people turned out,” said Little Britches president Janie Larson. “This year’s event is shaping up to be even better.”

Offerings will include music by the Connecticut Band Nashville Drive, a barbecue dinner and a silent auction.

Little Britches has been helping individuals with a wide range of disabilities and developmental disorders since 1979.

The organization serves roughly 80 riders, mostly kids, from 29 area towns.

A team of certified instructors, occupational therapists, and more than 60 volunteers helps them build strength, fitness and confidence through riding.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information, visit littlebritchesct.org or call Alice Daly at 203-598-2595.

The event is BYOB, but mixers and soft drinks are included.

Dobson Pools of New Milford, Maple Bank Farm of Roxbury and North America Equipment of Danbury are among the sponsors of this year’s event.