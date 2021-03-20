Beloved owner of Sherry's Cake Shop in Pensacola dies at 68

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Even if you never indulged in the homemade sweets at Sherry’s Cake Shop on Massachusetts Avenue, the odds are high that you’ve tasted desserts elsewhere in Pensacola that were influenced by Sherry Hardy’s mastery in the kitchen.
Hardy, who died March 8 at the age of 68, valued family before anything else, but after that, she was widely known as one of the best bakers in town. Because of her passion to teach and share her baking expertise with others, her reach in the local baking community was massive.