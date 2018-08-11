Beloved Coast Guard station dog in North Carolina dies

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Coast Guard members at a North Carolina station are mourning the loss of their station dog of 11 years.

Kale died a week ago and the Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach buried him on site in a small ceremony.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Hall told the StarNews of Wilmington that Kale was a happy-go-lucky dog who was one of the guys and made the station feel more like home.

No one remembers exactly how Kale ended up at the station, but he ran up and down the beach and in his younger days took boat rides in his own life jacket.

Hall says the station plans a more formal memorial service and is raising money for a statue to honor Kale.

Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com