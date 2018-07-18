Being with friends ‘is a blessing’

To the Editor:

Ray and I just appreciated the time spent with friends on the Fourth of July at Butter Brook Hill Apartments in town, a senior housing facility.

The service everyone received was the greatest.

The food prepared was so delicious. And just sitting with friends and engaging talks of family and friends, knowing that you are loved at Butter Brook housing is a blessing.

Fran and Ray Smith

New Milford