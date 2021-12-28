Behavioral health experts look to publicize gun safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — In recent weeks, a series of threats against Coulee Region schools materialized, leading one to close for a day and others to increase police presence on the premises. Thankfully, no acts of violence have followed — but after the shooting at a Michigan school three weeks ago, mental health experts are on high alert.
The 15-year-old assailant in the Michigan attack, which left four dead, carried out the shooting using a gun gifted to him by his parents, which authorities stated was not securely stored. His parents are also facing charges.