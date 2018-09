Beethoven program set at library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a musically enhanced program, “Beethoven Unvarnished,” Sept 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Vincent P. de Luise, cultural ambassador for the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra and frequent lecturer on the humanities, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.