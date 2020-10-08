Beet festival set in Sherman

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its fifth annual beet festival Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person for a two-hour reservation - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. - and will include four items made with fresh beets: beet burger, golden beet soup, beet salad with greens, and a red velvet beet cupcake.

Music with Don Lowe will be offered from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

A tent will be set up in case of rain.

For more information and RSVP, which is required, visit www.whitesilowinery.com.