Beet festival set at farm

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its third annual beet festival Oct. 6-7 from noon to 5 p.m.

For a free, six small plates of food and desserts prepared with farm-grown beets: roasted beet ravioli with sage butter; beet hummus; beet veggie burger; roasted beet and apple salad; golden beet soup; beet and goat cheese ice cream; and chocolate beet cupcakes.

Live music and farm tours will be offered both days at the 32 Route 37 East farm.