Because of virus, survey detailing American life is cut back

Because of quality concerns caused by the pandemic, data from an annual Census Bureau survey that provides a wide-ranging picture of the U.S. on everything from commute times to education levels won’t be released in its usual format this year, officials said Thursday.
Answers for the 2020 American Community Survey one-year estimates were collected only from 71% of the people needed in the survey because of difficulties posed by the pandemic. Those who were missed skewed toward people with lower incomes, less education and who didn't own their homes, raising the risk that survey results would be biased, said Donna Daily, chief of the American Community Survey Office.