‘Beautiful Boy’ to be screened

The Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington will present a screening of “Beautiful Boy” May 5 at 4 p.m. at Shepaug Valley School in Washington

“Beautiful Boy” tells the heart wrenching story of a father’s efforts to save his son who became addicted to methamphetamines. The lessons drawn from his account are readily applicable to any story of addiction.

Food and childcare will be provided at the screening, though reservations are encouraged by visiting https://tinyurl.com/PCBRWBeautifulBoy.