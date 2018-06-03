Beasts of burden are anything but at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Mules carry their own weight and much more in the Grand Canyon.

Every day, mules can be seen carrying supplies, trash, souvenirs and tourists up and down the South Kaibab trail, guided by young mule packers, KJZZ reported last month.

On a recent afternoon, a group of tourists riding the mules returned to the trail from the Phantom Ranch, a bunkhouse at the bottom of the canyon, with smiles on their faces.

John Berry asked them how their ride was.

"It was wonderful!" yelled one woman, as another woman hollered loudly, like a coyote yipping at the moon.

Berry works with the mules for Xanterra, which operates lodges on the South Rim.

The mules are sure-footed, tough and don't spook easily, Berry said, which makes them perfect for daily rides.

They only stop giving rides for dangerous weather and government shutdowns.

Berry was there when the government shut down for two weeks in 2013.

"And these mules were so bored, out here in the corral," he said. "They were fighting each other and kicking each other. They were just bored. I truly believe that they love to work."

Xanterra has about 150 mules that transport produce, people and other essentials that the Phantom Ranch needs to function.

Josiah Dryer, who works as a packer and is a self-described "mule guy," said they are intelligent animals.

"If you do something to a mule, that mule will get you back seven years later, and you will know why it did that," he said.

In more than 100 years, these tourist rides have never lost a visitor due to a mule, Berry said. However, pack mules will fall off the trail every now and then.

During a recent safety talk before the group headed down the trail, Berry was often funny, but also frank, imparting the seriousness of experience.

"This is no pony ride at the county fair," he told them. "This is a tough, hard ride."

He taught the riders how to break and advised them not to look straight down into the canyon to keep their cool.

By this point, a little girl from Boston broke down in tears.

After a pep talk from mom, the girl gathered her courage and got on her mule with the help of Berry.

"Now, you take care of John S for me, OK?" Berry said, and she responded with a barely audible "OK."

The girl ended up leaving the canyon saying that she wants to be a wrangler, too.

___

Information from: KJZZ-FM, http://www.kjzz.org/