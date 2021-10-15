Beasley again the top fundraiser in NC U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appeared to be the top third-quarter fundraiser for candidates in next year’s U.S. Senate race in North Carolina, according to documents and news releases in advance of Friday’s financial reporting deadline.
Beasley’s campaign said in a news release that the Democrat brought in more than $1.5 million during the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with just over $900,000 that rival and state Sen. Jeff Jackson told the Federal Election Commission his campaign raised. Former state Sen. Erica Smith was a distant third.