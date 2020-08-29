Bear hunting season starts Sept. 1

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bear hunters in New Hampshire will have new ways to register their kills when the season opens Tuesday.

All bear harvests must be reported to state Fish and Game conservation officers within 12 hours. Hunters can call the department Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to report their kill. And starting this year, they also can fill out an online form to start the process.

Officials are reminding hunters that with more people enjoying the outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, they should be extra careful and consider new, less-crowded locations.