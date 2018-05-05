Baxer, Kambalov to discuss Russia

A program that will focus on Russia will be offered May 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Southbury.

Sergei Kambalov, of Middlebury, and Joseph Baxer, of Kent, will address historical context, explore current issues and imagine future possibilities with Russia at the Southbury Public Library.

Baxer is president of the United Nations Association of Connecticut, former executive director of the Intercultural Institute of Connecticut and U.S. representative to the United Nations for the London-based NGO, Strategies for Peace.

He holds doctorates in psychology and theology, along with advanced degrees in philosophy and sociology, having studied at the Gregorian University, Oxford University, Graduate Theological Foundation, Harvard, and the Catholic University of America.

He has led seminars and lectured internationally on conflict resolution and cross- cultural dialogue, participating in international peace missions to Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nicaragua.

Baxer has traveled and spoken extensively in Europe, the Middle East, South America and the Philippines.

An ordained priest with the American Catholic Church, he has ministered in multicultural churches, directed a large inner-city homeless shelter/rehabilitation center, and in Rome, Italy, collaborated in the leadership of an international Church Order.

His latest book, “An Intercultural Life,” is available in English and French.

Kambalov retired from the United Nations on Dec. 31, 2010.

His last position was the executive coordinator of the United Nations Global Alliance for Information and Communication Technologies and Development. Kambalov joined the United Nations in 1989 as a member of the author team of the World Economic and Social Survey. Prior to joining the United Nations in 1989, he was a first secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR, and before that he worked in academic research on international economic relations.

He has several academic publications, including a book on economic sanctions as a tool of foreign policy.

Born in Riga, he grew up in Novosibirsk.

He graduated magna cum laude from the Department of Economics of the Moscow State University and has a Ph.D. in international economics from the Diplomatic Academy in Moscow.

Kambalov is a patented inventor.