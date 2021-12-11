Battered survivors tell of Mexico truck crash that killed 55 MANUEL DE LA CRUZ and EDGAR H. CLEMENTE, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 12:53 a.m.
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for those who survived the disaster on a highway in southern Mexico.
About 40 of the survivors were listed with “multiple contusions” at local hospitals late Friday, and they were the least injured.
MANUEL DE LA CRUZ and EDGAR H. CLEMENTE