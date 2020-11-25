‘Bats: Their Lives and Lores’ program set

Master Wildlife Conservationist Maureen Heidtmann will present a talk, “Bats: Their Lives and Lore,” Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The program, hosted by the Roxbury Land Trust, will feature an overview of bats of the world, with an emphasis on local species and will cover the persisting myths and misconceptions about these creatures, the many roles bats play to ensure a healthy planet, and the perils bats face in their struggle for survival.

Normally a walk that focuses on the Mine Hill Preserve and held in memory of Dave Beglan, this year’s event will be an online talk due to Covid-19.

The mine shafts and tunnels at Mine Hill—a 19th century iron-making complex on the National Register of Historic Places—serve as an important habitat for the hibernation of bats.

Beglan, historian and director of the Roxbury Land Trust, died in October 2017.

As a Roxbury resident, Beglan volunteered countless hours to the study of Mine Hill, working tirelessly on obtaining the funding which allowed RLT to procure the Mine Hill Preserve and many other land preserves. He remained active in the Trust as the historian and gave his time freely to the betterment of Roxbury.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Roxbury Land Trust preserves just under 4,000 acres of farmland, woodlands, wetlands, watercourses, and open space in Roxbury and neighboring communities.

The Roxbury Land Trust maintains 32 preserves with over 30 miles of hiking trails and three active farms, as well as offers a wide range of educational programs. Governed by a volunteer board of directors, the non-profit organization is supported by membership dues and charitable contributions. The Land Trust does not receive town, state or federal funding.

To receive the link to Heidtmann’s talk, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.