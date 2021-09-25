Basta! Romans say enough to invasion of wild boars in city TRISHA THOMAS, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 1:44 p.m.
1 of12 Wild boars eat garbages near trash bins in Rome, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. They have become a daily sight in Rome, families of wild boars trotting down the city streets, sticking their snouts in the garbage looking for food. Rome's overflowing rubbish bins have been a magnet for the families of boars who emerge from the extensive parks surrounding the city to roam the streets scavenging for food. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort: rubbish-seeking wild boars.
Entire families of wild boars have become a daily sight in Rome, as groups of 10-30 beasts young and old emerge from the vast parks surrounding the city to trot down traffic-clogged streets in search of food in Rome’s notoriously overflowing rubbish bins.