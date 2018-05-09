Basket workshop on tap at museum

The Eric Sloane Museum in Kent will offer a program for guests to make a trug, or sturdy garden basket, with Joseph Jude Brien May 12.

Brien, a local artisan and proprietor of Lost Art Workshops, will lead the program at the museum, located on Route 7 North.

Two sessions will be offered, one at 1 p.m. and another at 3 p.m.

Individuals ages 8 and older are invited to attend. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Brien studied metalworking and woodworking in secondary school, completed a three-year apprenticeship with a traditional cabinetmaker and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a B.F.A. in industrial design.

He has presented workshops and demonstrations in schools from kindergarten through university level as well as at museums, nature centers, and seasonal festivals and has appeared on network television, on CBS “Sunday Morning” and HGTV’S ”That’s Clever.”

Brien is a teaching artist affiliated with the Connecticut Office of the Arts and has been awarded numerous grants to support his art projects and educational programs.

The cost is $10 per person.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3849 or email Barbara.Russ@ct.gov.