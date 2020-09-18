Baseball field named after coach who died of COVID-19

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A baseball field in suburban Kansas City is being named after a longtime coach who recently died after battling the coronavirus.

WDAF-TV reports that Derek Leppert was an assistant baseball coach and a front office staff member at Olathe West High School in Olathe, Kansas. He died Sept. 10 from complications related to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the high school announced it was naming its baseball field Derek Leppert Memorial Field.

The Kansas Baseball Coaches Association also plans to present the Derek Leppert Assistant Coach of the Year Award every year in his honor.

The news came as family, friends and players gathered Thursday for a memorial service.